ICON 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.05 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $250.12 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,579,583 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,541,025.052783. The last known price of ICON is 0.24816248 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $12,366,307.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

