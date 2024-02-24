iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Tops $267.72 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00007182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $267.72 million and $28.67 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001463 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,513.51 or 1.00020825 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.00192938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1,804.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.75087532 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $48,687,099.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

