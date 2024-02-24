ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.08 ($0.01). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01), with a volume of 503,385 shares traded.
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 1.34.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
