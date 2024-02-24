Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.22. Immutep shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 107,389 shares.

Immutep Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immutep by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immutep by 225.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Immutep by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

