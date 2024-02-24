Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Shares Up 1%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.02). Approximately 514,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 617,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.20 ($1.01).

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £342.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,067.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.68.

Impact Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Impact Healthcare REIT

About Impact Healthcare REIT

In other Impact Healthcare REIT news, insider Amanda Aldridge bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($21,657.01). Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

