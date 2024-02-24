Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.23 and traded as high as C$2.25. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 18,460 shares trading hands.

Imperial Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$357.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

