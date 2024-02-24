Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.86

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$77.86 and traded as high as C$83.27. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$83.06, with a volume of 719,396 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.95. The stock has a market cap of C$44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

