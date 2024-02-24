International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

