Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $99.59 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and approximately $99.59 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $12.54 or 0.00024343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00071437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00020180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,797,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,376,223 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

