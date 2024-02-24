Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.29 and traded as high as C$14.21. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.15, with a volume of 546,462 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.09.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.