Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $897,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $659.81. 1,740,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,018. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $668.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

