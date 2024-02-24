Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.21

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and traded as high as $45.19. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 1,949 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $103.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

