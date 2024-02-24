Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.5% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,853,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,042,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $440.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

