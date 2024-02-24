Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.15

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 33702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

