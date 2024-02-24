Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Holdings Lifted by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 648.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,039 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.3% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $74,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RYH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

