Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Shares Up 150%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) shot up 150% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Invesque Trading Up 18.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

