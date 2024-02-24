iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.89

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.89 and last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 7965798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

