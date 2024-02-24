iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Holdings Trimmed by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after buying an additional 163,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after buying an additional 391,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,319,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.77. 115,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.