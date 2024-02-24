iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.86

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.86 and last traded at $91.73, with a volume of 42250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.26.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after purchasing an additional 481,619 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $29,170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after acquiring an additional 135,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after acquiring an additional 113,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 757.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 99,295 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.
