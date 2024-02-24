iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 152.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 172,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 152.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 113,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after purchasing an additional 814,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $33.12. 13,705,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,557,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

