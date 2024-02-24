iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 9,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $115.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

