iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $330.88

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $330.88 and last traded at $330.77, with a volume of 410757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.25 and its 200-day moving average is $289.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.