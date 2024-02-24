iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.97

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.97 and last traded at $79.79, with a volume of 768781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

