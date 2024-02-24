iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

IVE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 508,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $180.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

