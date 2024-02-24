iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Position Trimmed by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,636 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 2.94% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 763,893 shares. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $363.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

