IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 4.5%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.05. 193,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 401,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISO
IsoEnergy Trading Down 3.2 %
About IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.