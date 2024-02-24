IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 4.5%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.05. 193,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 401,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$686.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.97.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

