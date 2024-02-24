John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.98

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.43. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 34,372 shares traded.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $139,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

