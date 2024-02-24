JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $923.88

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 923.88 ($11.63) and traded as high as GBX 940 ($11.84). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 932 ($11.74), with a volume of 111,120 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 924.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 880. The firm has a market cap of £667.46 million, a PE ratio of 23,250.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.75) per share, for a total transaction of £46,650 ($58,738.35). 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

