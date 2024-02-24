Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.35

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.35 and traded as high as $29.15. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 3,202 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Insider Transactions at Kewaunee Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

In other news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $32,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,227.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $32,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,227.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $241,181 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

