Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.35

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.35 and traded as high as $29.15. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 3,202 shares.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.47%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
