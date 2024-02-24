KickToken Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.39 million and $810.67 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,622.39 or 1.00069030 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00187737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01892134 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.