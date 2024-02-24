KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Primecap Management Co. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,805 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 2.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.42% of KLA worth $2,755,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 2.2 %

KLAC stock traded down $14.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $668.82. 597,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,354. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $687.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $601.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

