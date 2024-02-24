Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.14

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAYGet Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $8.75. Klabin shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 72,300 shares traded.

Klabin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Klabin S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Klabin’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, is a producer and exporter of packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

