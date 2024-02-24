Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.14

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $8.75. Klabin shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 72,300 shares traded.

Klabin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Klabin S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Klabin’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, is a producer and exporter of packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

