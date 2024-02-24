Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.14

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $8.75. Klabin shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 72,300 shares trading hands.
Klabin Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Klabin S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Klabin Cuts Dividend
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, is a producer and exporter of packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
