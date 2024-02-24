Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.93. 341,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 75,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.