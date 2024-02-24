KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $349,242.65 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00731127 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $361,393.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

