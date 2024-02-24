Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.01-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

KHC stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

