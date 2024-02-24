Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.020-5.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.67-7.82 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on Lamar Advertising

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,104,000 after buying an additional 67,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.