Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

LGI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.79. 43,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

