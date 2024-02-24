Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
LGI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.79. 43,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.91.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
