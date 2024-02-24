Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.76

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.76 and last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 134296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.