Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.24 billion and $245.78 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $70.54 or 0.00136597 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008144 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,242,469 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
