Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.24 billion and $245.78 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $70.54 or 0.00136597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008144 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,242,469 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

