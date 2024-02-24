LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LivaNova by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 116,921 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 213,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 202,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 127,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

