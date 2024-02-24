Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Trading 3.1% Higher

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.42). Approximately 21,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 10,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.41).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of £54.90 million, a P/E ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

