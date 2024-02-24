LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, RTT News reports. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

