Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $38.20 million and approximately $245,637.97 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

