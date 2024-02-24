Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06), reports. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 147,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,999. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $9.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.0653 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

