MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 1329692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £989,437.50, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.01.
In other MAST Energy Developments news, insider Paul Venter sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £140,000 ($176,278.02). Insiders own 55.97% of the company’s stock.
MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.
