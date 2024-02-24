McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,215,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 382,522 shares.The stock last traded at $124.74 and had previously closed at $126.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.44.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

