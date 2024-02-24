Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36). Approximately 991,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 788,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30 ($0.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.77) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £125.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,860.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Martin James Glanfield purchased 145,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £42,290.41 ($53,249.07). 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

