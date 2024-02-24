Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Trading 14% Higher

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Mesoblast Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

