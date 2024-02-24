Meter Governance Price Hits $2.76 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00005355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $61.77 million and approximately $249,229.87 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,088,968 coins and its circulating supply is 22,351,703 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,082,646 with 22,349,254 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.73656909 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $319,641.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.